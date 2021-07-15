88mph Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.21 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for $27.53 or 0.00087060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. 88mph has a total market cap of $10.21 million and $242,243.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00050095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.45 or 0.00855197 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,322 coins and its circulating supply is 370,966 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare,

88mph Coin Trading

