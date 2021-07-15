99,313 Shares in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 99,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.09% of Telephone and Data Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 83,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of TDS opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

