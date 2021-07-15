AAX Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $34,394.00 (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. AAX Token has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $34,394.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AAX Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.81 or 0.00863059 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.