ABB (ABB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ABB (NYSE:ABB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ABB to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABB stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $36.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

