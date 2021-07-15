ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 33 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 33 target price from UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 target price on ABB in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 29.33.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

