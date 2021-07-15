Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 79.3% in June

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the June 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aben Resources stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Aben Resources has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05.

Get Aben Resources alerts:

About Aben Resources

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Aben Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.