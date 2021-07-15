Aberdeen New Dawn (LON:ABD) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.30 Per Share

Aberdeen New Dawn (LON:ABD) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Aberdeen New Dawn’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ABD traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 328 ($4.29). The company had a trading volume of 37,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,271. The company has a market capitalization of £357.06 million and a PE ratio of 8.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 324.42. Aberdeen New Dawn has a 52 week low of GBX 249 ($3.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 369 ($4.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.
