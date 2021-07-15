Aberdeen New Dawn (LON:ABD) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.30 Per Share

Aberdeen New Dawn (LON:ABD) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Aberdeen New Dawn’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ABD traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 328 ($4.29). The company had a trading volume of 37,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,271. The company has a market capitalization of £357.06 million and a PE ratio of 8.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 324.42. Aberdeen New Dawn has a 52 week low of GBX 249 ($3.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 369 ($4.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

Get Aberdeen New Dawn alerts:

About Aberdeen New Dawn

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen New Dawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen New Dawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.