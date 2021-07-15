Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.34 Million

Analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to post $241.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.02 million to $243.60 million. Abiomed reported sales of $164.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Abiomed by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Abiomed by 2.5% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Abiomed by 146.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 8,333.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD opened at $312.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.51. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

