ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of ABM Industries worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,138,000 after acquiring an additional 961,135 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,604,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,723,000 after purchasing an additional 87,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 131,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 977,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

