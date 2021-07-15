ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAVMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

AAVMY stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.83.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

