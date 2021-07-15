Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Trading Down 6.9% Following Insider Selling

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) traded down 6.9% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $35.77 and last traded at $35.78. 83,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,093,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

Specifically, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,389,621 shares of company stock valued at $800,080,670. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.