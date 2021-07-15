Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stake Increased by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 383.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310,191 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 1.84% of Acadia Healthcare worth $94,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $205,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.52.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.44. 5,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,874. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.82.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

