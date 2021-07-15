Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $894,016.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Achain has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00091347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00050926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.37 or 0.00865366 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

