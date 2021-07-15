Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.04. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 164,652 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHV. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Achieve Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52). On average, analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CEO John Bencich acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at $42,987. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

