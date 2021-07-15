ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Position Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,715,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188,909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.30% of ACI Worldwide worth $103,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 30.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $6,508,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,961.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

