Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 835,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.60. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,486. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 134,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $8,261,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.