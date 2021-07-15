Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 835,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.60. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,486. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 134,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $8,261,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.