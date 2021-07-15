ACoconut Trading Down 5.6% This Week (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $607,309.80 and approximately $4,741.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00053932 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000289 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000115 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

