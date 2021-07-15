Actinium (ACM) Achieves Market Cap of $879,255.50

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Actinium has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $879,255.50 and $20,642.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,839,100 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

