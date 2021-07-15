AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Shares Gap Down to $8.43

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.21. AcuityAds shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 1,140 shares changing hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile (NYSE:ATY)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

