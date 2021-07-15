Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

Several analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Friess Associates LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 83,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acushnet by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,808,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

GOLF stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.70. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $54.20.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

