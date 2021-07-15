ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Michael Waterman Sells 94,086 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $2,181,854.34.

Michael Waterman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64.

ACV Auctions stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 795,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.