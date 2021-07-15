AdEx Network (ADX) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $40.33 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00049719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.91 or 0.00850988 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 132,046,617 coins and its circulating supply is 123,604,140 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

