adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the June 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 11.7% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of adidas by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised adidas from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $190.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.85. adidas has a 12 month low of $134.96 and a 12 month high of $191.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.79.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.7749 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.69%.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

