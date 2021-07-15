Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s 9th Largest Position

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,983 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58,324 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.2% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $152,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,154 shares of company stock worth $14,156,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $605.86. 15,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,526. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $536.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $418.51 and a one year high of $611.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

