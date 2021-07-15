ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Gap Down to $19.67

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.67, but opened at $19.18. ADTRAN shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 404 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $926.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

