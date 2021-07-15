ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.94

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €12.94 ($15.22) and last traded at €12.66 ($14.89), with a volume of 73943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €12.60 ($14.82).

Several analysts have issued reports on ADV shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $639.29 million and a PE ratio of 16.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.19.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

