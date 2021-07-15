aelf Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $107.22 million and $15.82 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00091760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00050415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.07 or 0.00863376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005764 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.