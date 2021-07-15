Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) Short Interest Down 85.7% in June

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AOLS stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 414,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,402. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.
Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
