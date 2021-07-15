AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Bronson Point Management LLC

Bronson Point Management LLC grew its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bronson Point Management LLC owned 0.06% of AerCap worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 22.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 39.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 6.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,377. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

