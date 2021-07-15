Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Buys $7,000,000.00 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00.

Shares of AVTE opened at $15.38 on Thursday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

