Aeternity Price Hits $0.0961 on Major Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $32.71 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00061682 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00041853 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 386,045,955 coins and its circulating supply is 340,225,012 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

