Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOIFF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.09. 71,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,842. Africa Oil has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $515.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.