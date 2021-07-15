Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) were down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.13 and last traded at $77.13. Approximately 1,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFTPF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Afterpay in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Afterpay in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.53.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

