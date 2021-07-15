AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, July 23rd

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s stock is set to reverse split on Friday, July 23rd. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of MITT stock remained flat at $$3.84 during trading on Thursday. 26,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,609. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 243.26% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, Director Joseph Lamanna bought 20,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

