AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, July 23rd (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s stock is going to reverse split on Friday, July 23rd. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE MITT opened at $3.84 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.27.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MITT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jonestrading began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Lamanna acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

