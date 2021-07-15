Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,878 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,704. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AGIO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.10. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,877. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

