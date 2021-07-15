Ahmed Md Hamdy Acquires 7,830 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy acquired 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $248.27 million and a P/E ratio of -6.95. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth $90,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 149,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 450.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

