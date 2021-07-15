Ahmed Md Hamdy Acquires 7,830 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy acquired 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $248.27 million and a P/E ratio of -6.95. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vincerx Pharma Company Profile
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
