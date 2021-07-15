Aidos Kuneen Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002344 BTC on exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $18.69 million and $1.01 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,887.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,923.23 or 0.06031275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.08 or 0.01420856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00393803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00136820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.26 or 0.00606071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00404602 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00314333 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

