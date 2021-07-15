Aion (AION) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $62.51 million and $7.46 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,965.52 or 1.00332540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00036598 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.86 or 0.01267630 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $114.35 or 0.00358932 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.14 or 0.00386513 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00053833 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 493,405,156 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.