Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Air Products and Chemicals has raised its dividend by 41.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 66.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $10.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

APD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $288.19. 13,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,089. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

