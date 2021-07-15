Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Shares of APD stock opened at $288.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

