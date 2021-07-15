Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Bronson Point Management LLC

Bronson Point Management LLC cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 4.8% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,200,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,302,000 after purchasing an additional 156,946 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,824,000 after purchasing an additional 200,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $288.82. 2,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.