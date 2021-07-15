Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson Buys 2,810 Shares

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $69,912.80.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 690 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,449.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 400 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $9,728.00.

Shares of AIRT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.90. 2,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,404. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35. Air T, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Separately, TheStreet cut Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Air T as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

