Airbloc (ABL) Price Tops $0.0161 on Exchanges

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $8,247.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00049815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.81 or 0.00857722 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Airbloc

ABL is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

