Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AIR. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €123.69 ($145.52).

AIR opened at €110.98 ($130.56) on Thursday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €106.60.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

