Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Short Interest Down 99.3% in June

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ajax I in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ajax I in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ajax I in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Ajax I in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ajax I in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJAX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,204. Ajax I has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

