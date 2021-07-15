Ajay Banga Sells 60,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $390.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,768,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,883. The company has a market cap of $386.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 203,448 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,951,000 after acquiring an additional 122,067 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie upped their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.38.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.