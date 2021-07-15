Akshay Vaishnaw Sells 14,708 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00.
Shares of Repay stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 214,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,727. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 19,822.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after buying an additional 3,003,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 299.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,821 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 720.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,313,000 after buying an additional 1,432,842 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,359,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Repay during the first quarter valued at $24,258,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.
