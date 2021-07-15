Akshay Vaishnaw Sells 14,708 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00.

Shares of Repay stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 214,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,727. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPAY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 19,822.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after buying an additional 3,003,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 299.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,821 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 720.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,313,000 after buying an additional 1,432,842 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,359,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Repay during the first quarter valued at $24,258,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.