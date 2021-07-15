Alaska Air Group (ALK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.79. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $295,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

