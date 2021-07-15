Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Short Interest Down 81.7% in June

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,500 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSK. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,691,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 325.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,307,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 1,764,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 2,264.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 902,740 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the first quarter worth $2,841,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the first quarter worth $2,609,000. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

NASDAQ ALSK opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.